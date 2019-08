On Monday around 4:20 p.m., a Joplin Police Officer responded to a Joplin hospital on a report of possible elderly abuse/neglect.

Upon arrival the officer contacted a representative of Health and Senior Services who stated that an 87-years-old female had been admitted to the hospital with injuries.

Around 7:10 a.m. today, the elderly female died. An autopsy has been scheduled for Wednesday at 12:00 p.m.

The death investigation is ongoing.