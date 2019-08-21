Death Investigation on South Forest Ave

An autopsy will be performed as part of the investigation

(JOPLIN, Mo.) — Today at 12:50 PM a wellness check was requested for a resident at 310 South Forest. It wasn’t long after Joplin Fire, EMS and Police arrived, that they wrapped the area with crime scene tape according to neighbors.

JPD MEDIA RELEASE

Capt Nick Jimenez of the Joplin Police tells us this is currently a death investigation. He also says it’s so early little is known of what occurred.

Fire officials told our cameras a small fire started inside the house at some point. It’s not known when, and it extinguished itself. A fire investigator was on scene earlier in the afternoon.

Standing on the sidewalk just past the crime scene tape, the smell of smoke is pungent. You can also see the smoke damage on the windows and doors.

It’s undetermined how long the resident has been deceased. There will be an autopsy done as part of the investigation.

Family was notified and have been to the residence this afternoon. This is still an active crime scene as detectives and fire investigators sort this out.