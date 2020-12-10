Dealing with holiday grief

JOPLIN, Mo. — Most of us look forward to the holiday season for a variety of reasons. But they can be a difficult time when you’ve lost a close friend or loved one during the previous year.

First off, Barbara Longan says you must acknowledge the loss of the loved one and the sadness you’re feeling because of that loss. And she says it’s important to understand that the holidays won’t be the same this year without that person. And one of the ways to do that is use the occasion to start new holiday traditions.

Barbara Longan, Licensed Clinical Social Worker, said, “Which traditions and pieces of the past you’re going to hang onto and which new patterns and traditions you’re going to start, this might be something as simple as lighting a candle for the missing loved one or family member all the way up to you know, maybe you change a gathering, maybe change the menu.”

So how do you know is someone needs professional help to cope with their feelings of grief and loss?

“You know it’s time to get professional help when you’re experiencing suicidal thoughts or when you’re having difficulty carrying out your activities of daily living, if you’re having trouble getting out of bed, not wanting to shower, brush your teeth, you’re not wanting to eat properly, you’re having difficulty sleeping, those sorts of things, then it’s definitely time to seek professional help.”

Many area churches hold remembrance services during the holidays, but most aren’t doing it this year because of the threat of Covid.

She also says it’s important for the person not to isolate themselves from society. Unfortunately the global pandemic is making that process much harder to do than in years past.