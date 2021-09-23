Deadly shooting in Nevada under investigation

NEVADA, Mo. — The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office and Nevada Police Department are investigating a deadly shooting.

Just after seven last night, officers responded to the pilot parking lot off of East Austin Boulevard in Nevada.

At the scene officers found a man who was later identified as 32 year old Justin Goolsby, in a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was transported to the Nevada Regional Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

62 year old, Steven Vignolo was taken into custody and was charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action.

The investigation is ongoing and Vignolo is currently being held in the Vernon County Jail without bond.