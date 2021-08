BOURBON COUNTY — One man is dead following a crash in Bourbon County.

Just after 7:30 this morning, 48-year-old, Ira Toshavik of Gardner, Kansas, was riding his motorcycle on Highway 69 near National Avenue in Fort Scott.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, he was unable to negotiate a right hand curve and went left of the center lane hitting another vehicle head-on.

Toshavik was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

The driver of the other vehicle refused treatment at the scene.