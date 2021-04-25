Deadly head-on crash in Ottawa County being investigated

by: Jessica Djukic

OTTAWA COUNTY — Authorities are investigating the cause of a deadly head-on crash in Ottawa County.

The crash happened around 3:30pm Saturday on East 50th road near the Oklahoma and Missouri state line.

Authorities say 62-year-old Bruce W. Kain from Miami was driving a BMW and heading westbound when he went left of center hitting a Buick Le Sabre head on.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the driver of the Buick 38-year-old Karla Barton from Grove, Oklahoma died at the scene.

Barton’s 14-year-old passenger was taken to a Joplin hospital and is in critical condition.

Authorities say Kain was taken to a Joplin hospital and is in critical condition.

