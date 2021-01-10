Deadly crash in Crawford County

CRAWFORD COUNTY — Authorities are investigating a deadly rollover crash in Crawford County.

Crawford County deputies say it happened just after 3 A.M. Sunday morning North of the intersection of 100th Street and US 400 Highway.

Deputies say the 25-year-old driver, Savannah Murillo from Columbus hit a concrete culvert.. which caused the vehicle the roll — trapping her and 23-year-old Destiny Sprenkle.

First responders freed them from the overturned vehicle.

Authorities say the Murillo died at the scene.

Sprenkle was taken to Ascension Via Christi and the third passenger had minor injuries and declined medical treatment.