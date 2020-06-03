Deadline to file for 2020 Kansas primaries has passed

TOPEKA, Kan. — June 1 was the last day to file for the 2020 primaries in Kansas.

Looking to represent the 2nd Congressional District of Kansas, which is the majority of eastern counties, in the U.S. House of Representatives is Michelle De La Isla, James K. Windholz, Jake LaTurner, Dennis Taylor and Steve Watkins.

Running for District 2 in the Kansas House of Representatives is Lynn D. Grant from Frontenac and Kenneth Collins from Mulberry.

Looking to representing District 2 in the Kansas Senate is Marci Francisco.

The primaries will be August 4.

The general election is November 3.