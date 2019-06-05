Deadline set for Carl Junction debris clean up

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. - A deadline has been set for Carl Junction tornado victims still working to clean up debris.

Crews hired by the city are continuing to pick up brush and other vegetation piled at the curb. The final day for that service will be this Friday.

Residents are responsible for disposing of any other storm debris, like construction materials or damaged household items. They can drop that off at either Republic Services or Jordan Disposal, both in Galena, for a discounted rate.

