News

Deadline set for Carl Junction debris clean up

By:

Posted: Jun 04, 2019 07:40 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 08:10 PM CDT

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. - A deadline has been set for Carl Junction tornado victims still working to clean up debris. 

Crews hired by the city are continuing to pick up brush and other vegetation piled at the curb. The final day for that service will be this Friday.

Residents are responsible for disposing of any other storm debris, like construction materials or damaged household items. They can drop that off at either Republic Services or Jordan Disposal, both in Galena, for a discounted rate.
 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Women's History Month ...

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center