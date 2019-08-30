Deadline for disaster unemployment assistance quickly approaching

Time is running out to apply for help if your paycheck took a hit from spring storms.

Residents in Newton and McDonald County can apply for disaster unemployment assistance from the state if severe weather meant they lost their job temporarily or permanently.

It includes flooding, tornadoes and other severe weather events happening between April 29th and July 5th.

Newton and McDonald County workers have until September 5th to apply with the Missouri Department of Labor.

To view the form, click here.