Deadline for Crowder Quill submissions approaching

NEOSHO, Mo. — The deadline to submit entries for possible publication in Crowder College’s yearly literary arts magazine is quickly approaching.

All entries for The Crowder Quill must be received electronically or postmarked by February 1st. The contest is separated into three divisions — Crowder students, along with community members and 9th through 12th grade students within 100 miles of a Crowder Campus.

Eight categories are judged, stemming from visual art and literature. Award winners will be contacted by Quill officials in March, with the magazine ready for pickup in May.

To find out more information on guidelines of the contest, along with scholarship opportunities for award winners, you can go to the Crowder Quill’s website.