Deadline extended for Kansas Youth Leadership Forum

by: Deja Bickham

KANSAS — Kansas High School juniors or seniors with a disability could get a unique leadership opportunity.

The 2020 Kansas Youth Leadership Forum for students with disabilities is coming up in July, but the application deadline is now extended to Friday.

The forum is for any 11th or 12th grade student with a disability that has an interest in leadership.

Applicants must also reside in Kansas.

This annual conference is heading into its 20th year and aims to help students with disabilities across the state by providing them with a week of learning, fun, and empowerment.

For more information on the conference or how to apply follow the link below.

http://www.kyea.org/UPCOMINGKSYLF

