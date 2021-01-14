Deadline approaching for Joplin School Board candidates to file

JOPLIN, Mo. — The deadline to file for the Joplin School Board race is just a few days away, and so far just two candidates have signed up.

John Hird and Joshua Bard are on the official list for the April election. They are the only candidates for the school board terms that would run from 2021 to 2024.

Those seats are held by Dr. Debbie Fort and Lori Musser who both say they will not run for re-election. The deadline to file as a candidate is January 19th. April sixth is the date set for Missouri school board elections.