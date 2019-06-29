Deadline approaches for Oklahoma pharmacies to do inventory on controlled substances

OKLAHOMA —

Monday marks the deadline for Oklahoma pharmacies to perform inventory on their controlled substances.

This monitoring system is a part of the statewide effort to combat the opioid crisis. The Oklahoma State Board of Pharmacies requires the inventory be done between May 1st and July 1st.

Ultimately, it helps prevent and monitor theft that may be occurring, so pharmacies can crack down on any underlying issues. If a pharmacy does not complete this it is considered a violation of the Oklahoma Pharmacy Act. It can result in probation, suspension, or fine of up to $3,000 to the business.