Dead body found on OU property

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – A dead body was found on University of Oklahoma property.

The University of Oklahoma Police Department received a call at approximately 8 a.m. Saturday about a body found at 1695 Asp Ave., according to an OU news release.

OU police responded and determined that there was no threat to anyone else and proceeded to secure the area.

The Medical Examiner’s Office will receive the body and determine the cause of death.

Kesha Keith, OU’s director of media relations, said she cannot speak on whether university police are actively investigating the death or if the death is considered suspicious.

“That’s something the Medical Examiner’s office will have to determine,” Keith said. “There’s an investigation going more so into who the person is. As far as details about the type of death, that will be revealed through the medical examiner. There is no immediate threat to campus.”

The deceased person’s name is being withheld until next of kin are notified.

“The University is deeply saddened by this tragic loss of life. University counseling services are being made available to provide support for OU community members,” the news release states.