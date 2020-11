JOPLIN, Mo. — It’s almost time to turn your clocks an hour back and that could mean changing your sleep schedule.

Daylight saving time happens at 2 A.M. Sunday morning.

The time change affects the body’s internal clock that regulates the sleep and wake cycles.

You’ll gain an hour of sleep, but doctors say the time change can disrupt your sleep for about two weeks.

To get better sleep make sure your room is dark and cold.