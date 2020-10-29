Daylight Savings means time to change smoke detector batteries

JOPLIN, Mo. — Daylight Savings starts this weekend–a reminder to also change your smoke alarm batteries. Joplin Fire Fighters say its one of the most important devices in your home.

Smoke alarms have a ten year life span. They should be replaced once they hit that date even if you think they are still working correctly.

Jim Furgerson, Joplin Fire Chief, said, “Well our message is, ‘It’s time to change your clock, it’s time to change your battery.’ Smoke detectors give you those precious seconds to get out of the house in an emergency so it’s important that you change the batteries every time you change your clocks so it’s an important message.”

Furgerson says you should also check the manufacturers date on the smoke detector itself.