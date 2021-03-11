Daylight Savings leads to increase in traffic fatalities

MISSOURI — Many of us don’t look forward to losing an hour of sleep this weekend because of Daylight Saving Time. But the lost hour can also lead to a loss of life.

According to one study – there’s a 6% increase in fatal accidents, nationwide, during the week that follows the Spring time change. Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper, Sam Carpenter says it’s just another reason to play is safe behind the wheel.

Trooper Sam Carpenter, Missouri Highway Patrol, said, “We do understand that you’re not used to that time change that also some folks might be driving a little more drowsy than normal and you can solve that by going to bed an hour early possibly, but the fatigue, the fatigue could play a factor in that.”

Arizona and Indiana no longer observe Daylight Saving Time. California, Oregon, Washington, and Florida are considering eliminating it.