Daylight Savings impact on sleep schedule

JOPLIN, Mo. — Its almost time to turn back your clocks, but that could impact your sleep schedule.

Henry Petry, Medical Director for Freeman Center for Geriatric Medicine, said, “Whether you get an hour more or an hour less it makes a significant difference.”

Doctors say the time change affects the body’s internal clock that regulates the sleep and wake cycle. This weekend you’ll gain an hour of sleep, but doctors say that could hurt you in the long run.

“Most of the time this disruption of sleep lasts for probably about two weeks with prolonged change in sleep we see more depression anxiety and probably grumpiness. All kinds of little behavioral issues.”

Mental health experts say the time change can also cause seasonal depression.

Jessica Davis, Mental Health Counselor, said, “When you lose sunlight its hard for maybe people who like to be out and be social when the suns out to do that whenever they’re losing sunlight.”

Doctors say it can also affect anyone with health issues.

“When you have a change in circadian rhythm it will affect your blood pressure it can affect your heart rate especially if you have a condition. Such as atrial fibrillation,” said Petry.

But there are ways to adapt.

“We’re going to have an extra hour of sleep sometimes if you sleep too much you even feel more tired. So one way to counter balance that is to set your clock either ahead or back.”