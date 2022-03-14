JOPLIN, Mo. — Heart attacks occur most often on Monday mornings, and on one particular Monday, the risk may be further elevated.

The number of heart attacks rises the Monday after daylight saving time and the culprit could be interrupted sleep.

Research shows a 24 percent jump in the number of heart attacks occurring the Monday after we “spring forward” for daylight saving time compared with other Mondays throughout the year.

According to a study led by the University of Michigan Frankel Cardiovascular Center, that lost hour of sleep may play a bigger, and perhaps more dangerous role in our body’s natural rhythm.

Although researchers can’t say precisely what is driving this rise in heart attacks, they have a theory.

According to the study, the reason more heart attacks happen on Monday mornings could be attributed to several factors, including the stress of starting a new workweek and inherent changes in our sleep-wake cycle.

Although we can’t change the calendar, preventive steps listed in the study can be taken.

The most import among those steps: Giving your body time to adjust by going to bed and waking up 15 minutes earlier, starting two to three days before the time change.

While it’s not exactly helpful for this weekend’s “spring forward,” something you might consider is to list that preventive step in your 2023 calendar, starting the sleep adjustment a few days prior to the time change next spring.

Information that’s helpful now is to know the signs and symptoms of a heart attack, no matter the time of year.

A commitment to making healthful choices is also crucial.