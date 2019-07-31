Day two in the search for the Welch girls

PICHER, Okla.— A high tech search continues into it’s second day in Northeast Oklahoma, the latest in years of investigations into the disappearance of two Welch teens, Ashley Freeman and Lauria Bible.

A drone and ground penetrating radar scoured sites on the west side of Picher, with a Tulsa Police Dive Team, and heavy digging equipment also playing a role. They are searching a former home site and nearby ponds long believed to be connected to the disappearance of Ashley Freeman and Lauria Bible.

The girls vanished in December 1999 as Freeman’s parents were discovered in the burnt remains of their Welch home. Three men were suspected in the case, but only Ronnie Dean Busick, 67, has been charged. The case has been stalled over questions of mental competency.

