Davison’s Shoes, Verco Sporting Goods closes after 60 years of business

NEVADA, Mo. — After more than six decades of business, one Nevada store will soon be closing its doors.

It’s been a good ride for “Davison’s Shoes, Verco Sporting Goods”.

But after 60 plus years, C.E.O. Marvin Davison and his wife Betty have decided it’s time to retire.

“Davison’s Shoes, Verco Sporting Goods” in Nevada came to be back in 1958.

Started by Marvin and Betty Davison when they were 19 years old, the store originally just sold shoes.

After many years of service they grew to 96 different locations in 8 states. While products expanded to handbags, sports equipment and apparel.

But soon, they will be closing their final store.

“I feel real good about it. I think we’ve served the four states pretty well. We have people drive 100 and 150 miles to come here and buy shoes,” said Marvin Davison – Davison’s Shoes, Verco Sporting Goods C.E.O.

While the store grew, so did their number of employees.

Store manager, Heather McDonald has worked for Marvin and Betty for the last seven years.

And says the knowledge she’s gained, she’ll keep for the rest of her life.

“I’m just so thankful for the experience Marvin and Betty have provided me and how hands on they’ve let me be. For me to be able to learn about the business and how close I’ve been able to come with a lot of our customers,” said Heather McDonald – Davison’s Shoes, Verco Sporting Goods Manager.

While McDonald is going to miss the customers, she adds she’ll also miss the family environment that the store offers.

“My son was very young when I started here, and so after school he could come here and hang out in the store and help us with things. He would sit in the back room and play with Legos, it’s just been really nice to have such a family environment,” said McDonald.

And for Marvin, it’s his customers that he’ll miss the most.

“I’m a people lover, and I will miss seeing everybody,” said Davison.

Believe it or not, after 64 years, Marvin adds he’s also going to miss getting up for work every morning.

“Davison’s Shoes, Verco Sporting Goods” will officially be closing its doors in December.