Dave Matthews Band reschedules 2020 tour amid pandemic

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Dave Matthews Band has rescheduled its 2020 tour.

The performance at the Walmart AMP originally scheduled for Sept. 22, 2020, will now be Sept. 21, 2021.

Tickets will be honored automatically at the rescheduled date.

If guests cannot make the rescheduled date, they must contact the box office by June 2, 2020, to request a refund.

Other artists are making changes to their tours as well.

Journey with Pretenders has canceled their tour.

Guests with tickets to the June 22 performance at the Walmart AMP will automatically receive a refund to their original method of payment and an email receipt once the refund has been processed.

Phish has rescheduled their concert at the Walmart AMP from July 29, 2020 to July 28, 2021.

Tickets will be honored automatically at the rescheduled date. If guests cannot make the rescheduled date, they must contact the box office by May 30 to request a refund.

Old Dominion has canceled their concert scheduled for July 23 at the Walmart AMP.

Ticket holders will automatically receive a refund to their original method of payment and an email receipt once the refund has been processed.