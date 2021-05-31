DAV in Grove is accepting donations to help American Veterans in need

GROVE, OK – Public donations are helping one Delaware county organization provide service for the men and women who once served our country.

The Disabled American Veterans Chapter 19 of Grove held its yearly fundraiser today.

All donations help the group give critical services to veterans in need of financial aid during difficult times in their life.

The money also provides funding for the organization to purchase new transport vans, if needed, to get veterans to medical appointments at the veterans hospital in Fayetteville, AR.

“The money that we collect is only for the veterans and emergencies. We do have some financial issues in our office where we’ve got to pay for office supplies and other simple things like that. All of us work with our own computers, our own telephones, so it’s the bare minimum even in our office.” Says Dan Stone, Commander of Chapter 19 Grove DAV.

If you would like more information on services with the DAV, or to make a donation, contact them at:

PO BOX 450675

GROVE, OK 74345

918-787-6402