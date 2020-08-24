Dating advice from Fort Scott residents

FORT SCOTT, Kan. — A senior living facility in Fort Scott has been using their time during the pandemic to help share some dating advice.

Country Place Living of Fort Scott had about 20 of their residents share some dating and relationship advice they’ve lived by.

The idea came to one of their hospice workers one day to build some morale in the building while visitors are still not allowed in the facility at this time due to coronavirus.

And the tips residents gave did not disappoint.

Margaret Moyer, Director, Country Living Place of Fort Scott, says, “It’s fun, we try to keep them active and busy and do different fun activities.”

Pat Price, Resident, says, “I said, keep your legs crossed. So, my advice probably should have been treat your date with respect.”

Betty Messer, Resident, says, “Listen to each other, understand each other’s feelings.”

Messer says she thinks her advice worked out for her pretty well, she has 5 children and grandchildren.

And says she plans to pass that advice down to the younger members of her family.