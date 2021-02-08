Dangerous road conditions in Four State Area

by: Jessica Djukic

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Police Department is issuing an emergency order for dangerous road conditions.

JPD issued the alert just after 4 P.M, Sunday due to deteriorating road conditions.

Sunday afternoon JPD was working five vehicle crashes, with eight more crashes waiting for help.

Around 3:15 P.M. they were working a rollover crash on the 800 block of West Zora.

The Carl Junction Fire Department, METS ambulance and Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies were assisting with the rollover.

Two hours later a METS ambulance was hit from behind by an SUV near 4849 East 13th.

The ambulance was responding to a medical call when it was rear ended.

No one was injured.

JPD says during emergency road conditions people that were involved in non-injury crashes should exchange information.

Police are asking everyone to stay off the roads if possible.

Meanwhile authorities were working a multi-vehicle injury crash on 171 — just Northeast of Carterville.

It happened around 4 P.M. this afternoon on 171 westbound — just East of the Carterville exit.

Up to six vehicles were involved in the crash — and a number of people were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

With the winter weather — schools in the four states are already canceling school.

