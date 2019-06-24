Dangerous flooding prompts evacuations in Seneca

SENECA, Mo. – Heavy rain and flooding has prompted emergency evacuations in Seneca Sunday morning.

Emergency management has closed off all entries into the town as conditions are far worse than they anticipated.

Main Street, 43 Highway and neighborhoods near Wyandotte have been the most affected, with water nearing 7 feet in some spots.

Emergency personnel are prompting those who are still in town to stay put, as they have already had to rescue some residents out of waters.

James Altic, Seneca Police Chief, says, “We’ve had to pull out a number of on lookers, who’ve wanted to see where the water is at and what it’s doing and their getting caught up in it their selves. Just stay home and we’ll just keep everyone posted.”

The Seneca Police don’t foresee their dam to crest from the flooding however they are still advising the community to stay weather aware.