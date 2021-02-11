‘Dangerous’ cold this week, increasing snow potential Sunday-Monday

(KSNF/KODE) — The system expected to bring us significant snow chances still has many questions surrounding it, and there are many points to remember as we head into this forecast:

The track of the system may move more north or more south

The amount of moisture in the air to produce snowfall may change

The National Weather Service says temperatures may also impact snowfall amounts

The system is still off the coast of the Pacific Northwest (near Portland, Oregon below), so a lot could change as it tracks its away across the western United States.

The other point to remember about this forecast is that temperatures will be dangerously cold.

Wind Chill Advisories are in place until Friday morning, due to wind chills expected anywhere from -5 to -15 degrees across the area.

