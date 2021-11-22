Dan Pekarek named Joplin Citizen of the Year

JOPLIN, Mo. — The “Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce,” today, announced this year’s “Joplin Citizen of the Year” award winner. It’s Dan Pekarek.

A ceremony took place this morning at Mercy Park. Pekarek recently retired as Joplin’s assistant city manager — of course, most of his career was spent in the health department. He started as an environmental health specialist, and worked his way up to health director.

“I do love Joplin. I want the best for Joplin, and in my career at the health department — I wanted it to be a community where people can live and be healthy and safe. So the things I did over the years in my career at the health department were all about those kind of things,” said Dan Pekarek, Joplin Citizen of the Year.

Pekarek worked with a number of public health topics during his run. Water fluoridation, “Tobacco 21,” prescription drug monitoring, and health-related issues following the tornado 10 years ago.

