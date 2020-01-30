Damages sought for Oklahoma inmate’s death despite pleas

This 2012 photo provided by courtesy of the Ellis family shows Terral Ellis Jr. and his child. A federal negligence and wrongful death lawsuit against a northeastern Oklahoma county, its sheriff, former sheriff, jailers, nurse and others alleges Ellis, an inmate, was allowed to die despite repeated pleas for help that were captured on jail videotape. (Courtesy of the Ellis family via AP)

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — A federal negligence and wrongful death lawsuit against an Oklahoma county, its sheriff and others alleges an inmate was allowed to die despite his repeated pleas for help that were captured on jail videotape.

The lawsuit filed in 2017 by the estate of Terral Ellis Jr. alleges the Ottawa County jail nurse and officials ignored or disregarded Ellis’ pleas for days until finding him unconscious on Oct. 22, 2015, when he was taken to a hospital where he died of sepsis and pneumonia.

The lawsuit names the county commission, sheriff, nurse and others and seeks at least $150,000 and attorney fees.