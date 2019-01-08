Dale Manzo announces candidacy for Missouri Secretary of State

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

JOPLIN, Mo. - Dale Manzo announced his candidacy for the Office of Secretary of State in Missouri on Tuesday.

He will be running in the Republican primary election on August 4th, 2020. Upon winning the primary, he will be on the Missouri Secretary of State ballot on November 3rd, 2020.

Manzo is currently the Chief Operating Officer at Manchester Electrical Contractors, which is a company that was founded by his grandparents nearly 40 years ago.

For more information about Manzo's campaign, click here.

