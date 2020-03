FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Dairy Queen turned 80 earlier this week and is celebrating with some cheap Blizzards.

It’s our 80th Birthday, but you get the gift! BOGO 80¢ BLIZZARD Treats now through March 15th. #HappyTastesGood pic.twitter.com/bnVf93LQIE — Dairy Queen (@DairyQueen) March 4, 2020

Now through March 15th, the ice cream chain is offering a deal where customers receive an $0.80 cent Blizzard with the purchase of one.

The offer applies to all sizes and flavors of Blizzards and will be available at participating locations.