JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNF) – There’s a new organization in the area to serve foster children and the families that care for them.

A ribbon cutting was held in Joplin for Foster Adopt Connect, a nonprofit organization that operates in Missouri and Kansas.

The goal of the group is to prevent young people from falling through the cracks in the foster system as well as help foster families in whatever way possible.

“We have a clothing closet for families to come in to shop, they shop monthly for free, there’s no cost to our families ever, we have clothing, we have hygiene items, diapers, wipes, we have a small food pantry with some basic household items as well and then we also offer other programming so we have a family advocate that supports foster families,” says Tom Furrh, Foster Adopt Connect, Branch Director.

Furrh says Foster Adopt Connect started back in 1998 and also offers parenting programs to try and prevent kids from ever ending up in the system.

The organization is located near the Freeman Business Center on West 32nd Street.