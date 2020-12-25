Curious Minds Discovery Zone to host sensory friendly night

SOUTHEAST KANSAS — Science is about to get more inclusive for children in Southeast Kansas.

Curious Minds Discovery Zone in Parsons will host a sensory friendly night. It’s designed for children with autism or sensory processing differences who may experience sensory overload. Extra stimuli will be removed from the museum for the children including reducing the volume of the exhibits and providing children with noise reducing headphones.

Becky Falke, Curious Minds Discovery Zone Director, said, “It allows the parents to come in where other parents are used to that type of situation, so they don’t feel as stressed out for them to come, because we want those kids to come and experience our museum as much as any other kid.”

Sensory friendly night is scheduled for January 23rd with the hope of bringing it back every three months. To reserve a visiting time, you can either call Curious Minds Discovery Zone or message them on Facebook.

https://www.facebook.com/CuriousMindsDiscoveryZone

(620) 778-2657