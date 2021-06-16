Curbside recycling services are coming to Joplin soon

JOPLIN, MO – Joplin residents will soon see a change when it comes to curbside recycling services.

Beginning on Monday, July 5th, curbside recycling will be picked up every other week, and may no longer fall on a customer’s regular trash collection day.

The company will send scheduling and route information to recycling customers through the mail.

The city has also posted a map of recycling routes on their website.

By the way, there are no changes involving weekly trash services.

If you have any questions there are a couple of links below.

http://www.republicservices.com/joplin

https://www.joplinmo.org/