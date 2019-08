Swim fans have just a few chances left to indulge at a Joplin city pool before the season ends.

Cunningham Aquatic Center will be open this Saturday, Sunday and Monday for the final weekend of 2019.

Hours run from 1 to 8 pm on Saturday and 1 to 6 pm on Sunday.

It costs adults $5 and kids ages three to fifteen $4; two and under are free.

The Schifferdecker and Ewert locations both closed earlier this month.