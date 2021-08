JOPLIN, Mo. — It was a doggone good time at one Joplin pool.

Cunningham Aquatic Center is going to the dogs with the Joplin Parks and Recreations annual Doggy Dive-in.

Saturday night pooches were able to take a dip before the city drained the pool for the year.

25 lucky pups were able to spend the evening swimming in the pool.

The event was free for families who donated a product to the Joplin Humane Society.