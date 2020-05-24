Culver Creek Trading Company giving back in a unique way

JOPLIN, Mo. — Culver Creek Trading Company teamed up with Joplin Motor Company by Cycle Connection and is giving back in a unique way.

On Saturday, for every biker that showed up to the food trucks, Culver Creek took a dollar off the order and then in turn donated it to Bikers Against Child Abuse.

Their tip jar contributions are also being given to charity.

You can still support Culver Creek every Thursday through Saturday from 11 A.M. to 6 P.M. on 15th and Main, and Executive Chef Jarren Tupper says this Saturday was just a little more special.

Jarren Tupper, Culver Creek Executive Chef, says, “It’s great. We’re missing some of the bigger events of the Third Thursdays and the Fourth of July’s, the school fundraisers and such. This kind of makes the normal day a little more special by adding in the fundraiser and the charity event. It really helps. To be on the holiday weekend with beautiful weather, it’s kind of the start of summer in a lot of people’s minds; it’s a good day.”

Culver Creek is cooking up some special dishes in their food trucks like full slabs of baby back ribs and smoked chicken.