CARTHAGE, Mo. — An expansion project at a Southwest Missouri tech center is getting closer to reality.

Construction is on track to open a new wing at the South Technical Center in Carthage. Work is past the halfway mark to add a food science lab, multimedia studio, public safety lab, and additional classrooms. The project is expected to be complete in June, giving staff time to move in for classes to start in the fall.

Voters approved the six million dollar project at the polls in 2020.