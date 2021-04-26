CTC builds benches for Carthage parks

CARTHAGE, Mo. — A classroom project at the Carthage Technical Center is giving a boost to city parks.

Students have built two dozens benches to give folks a spot to take a break in areas like the Fair Acres walking track and the Municipal Golf Course. They spent a few weeks on the project, working with metal and wood, developing building skills that will help far into the future.

Zane Conness, Carthage Sophomore, said, “Started with cutting the metal and bent it to the measurements and angles that we wanted it. And then after that we welded, set it then welded it all together. And then we put the wood on.”

Jaden Glaze, Carthage Sophomore, said, “I don’t think I’ll ever build a bench again but trailers, things I may need around the house.”

The project to build the first few benches kicked off with a grant from the FFA’s Building Our American Communities Program.