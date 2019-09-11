CSS client serves community and fulfills lifelong dream of becoming a librarian

Members of the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce gathered with clients of Community Support Services to cut the ribbon on a Lending Library.

It’s located behind the Community Support Services building.

They’ve waited for this event for a long time.

“My lifelong dream was to be a librarian,” explained CSS client Christin Keeling. “I wanted to serve the community as much as possible, and I felt like this was my calling”

“Christin Keeling over here is a client of the Jasper County Public Administrator, which means we have guardianship over her,” added Katlyn Spencer with Jasper County. “Her lifelong dream for years and years has been to become a librarian, so we kind of figured out a way to make this happen and it’s a really big day for her.”

The library is located behind the Community Support Services building, and is an old newspaper box.