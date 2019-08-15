Crowdfunding for Joplin arts complex deemed a success

JOPLIN, Mo.— A month-long effort to raise funds for an arts complex in Joplin has far exceeded expectations. Connect2Culture and the Spiva Center for the Arts announced they’ve raised more than $20,700 since July 3rd.

Their initial goal was $10,000, but an anonymous contributor decided to match all donations dollar-for-dollar. Those funds will go towards the $16 million needed to build the Cornell Arts & Entertainment complex. They need just under $2 million more to reach that goal.

The project will sit on the north end of the current Memorial Hall parking lot in downtown Joplin. That will incorporate a new home for Spiva Center for the Arts and Connect2Culture, as well as a performing arts hall, outdoor amphitheater and more.