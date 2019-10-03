Crowder veterinary program educates students while helping four-legged friends find their forever home

Several Crowder College students are learning how to become veterinarians.

“You can’t expect what an animal is going to do, so getting to actually do hands-on in different kinds of restraints is a lot easier for us to understand,” explained Crowder student Cidney Smith.

Smith is a secnd year student at Crowder College and she is training to become a veterinarian.She and other students were accepted into Crowder’s veterinary technology program.

This allows students to learn the veterinary practices they will do in the real world.

“You wouldn’t want your veterinarian or your doctor to operate on you or have any of that skill with you without knowing that maybe they practiced before, and so having that ability to practice on live animals gives them that experience that they can transfer into working in the veterinary clinics,” said Helen Hale with Faithful Friends.

Crowder College will adopt cats and dogs from the Faithful Friends Center in Neosho and students will perform the jobs they will do in a clinic.The animals will also learn how to socialize with other animals and people.

“We get them neutered and spayed and then we get them vaccinated,” Smith added. “They stay up to date on all of their shots, their preventatives. We also use them to learn. We learn how to restrain and to draw blood and place catheters and our jobs that we will be using in clinic.”

After the animals receive the medical attention they need, Crowder College will put the animals up for adoption for twenty-five dollars. This fee covers the first year tracking for each adoption.

“The feedback I’ve gotten is that the animals are well socialized, they have been handled a lot, so they know they will be good animals for adoption,” Hale explained. “The vet techs know the students that have been working with them, know their stories, they can tell them and find that best fit home for those animals.”

If you would like to adopt an animal from Crowder’s vet tech program or learn more about the program, click here.