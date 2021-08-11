Crowder students are getting paid for medical training

JOPLIN, MO – Crowder students now have an option to collect a paycheck while training for a medical profession.

Leaders at Freeman Health System signed a memorandum of understanding with Crowder today, creating a certified medical assistant apprentice program.

Students will spend time on campus and at Freeman sites to combine classroom learning with real-world experience.

They will be paid for their 20 hours a week apprenticing.

“Lots of benefits to it. Not only will I get to grow personally in this. But i get to invest the time and knowledge that I gain from this apprenticeship to Freeman.” Says Robin Bach, Crowder Apprentice.

“This truly is a program that’s a win win for everybody and we try to look at the needs of everyone as we developed the program.” Says Glenn Coltharp, Crowder Pres.

The apprentices will learn everything from recording medical information and checking vital signs to collecting specimens and drawing blood.