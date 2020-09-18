Crowder Social Science Department recognizes Constitution Day

NEOSHO, Mo. — September 17th is a day set aside each year to celebrate the signing of one of the most important documents in our nation’s history.

That document, the U.S. Constitution, was signed by delegates to the constitutional convention on this day back in 1787 in Philadelphia.

The document was signed by 39 men, including George Washington, Ben Franklin, and Alexander Hamilton.

To honor the event, two members of the Crowder College debate team presented both sides of a controversial election related subject.

Denna Clymer, Crowder College Social Science Chair, said, “They’re a highly trained group of students who, because of Covid in particular, not having the same opportunities to demonstrate their talents that they would otherwise have, so we are really privileged to have them here to take on the topic of mail-in voting.”

By the way, the U.S. Constitution was written in 1787, ratified, or enacted into law in 1789, and amended with the Bill of Rights in 1791.