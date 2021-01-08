Crowder receives grant for welding program

NOESHO, Mo. — Crowder College has been awarded a grant for their welding program.

This will be the first time the advanced training and technology center will be receiving a plasma cutter. They will be able to fill the needs for their students and also have full control on what kind of features the machine will have.

Melissa Smith Jattc Director, said, “As a education institution we are always limited on funds and we want to use those funds wisely and this is something that is necessary for the job market.”

The Advanced Training And Technology Center applied and received a $24,000 grant from the American Welding Society.

“Our greatest need was a plasma cutting table. That is something we’ve been wanting for a long time they’re quite expensive and so we were able to write this grant to showcase our need for this table and what it’s going to do for our programs.”

With this new equipment their welding students will have more to fit on their resume.

There are companies that are you know if you have this extra skill it’s going to be able to help that student be more employable. Which again at the end of the day it’s definitely something we want students to be able to be the highest trained and well prepared students that we can for those companies.”

The plasma cutter will also be used for other courses.

“So with our advance manufacturing students with our drafting students all of them are gonna be able to utilize this equipment not just the welding program. It’s really exciting that our will be able to be able to learn another skill set to put on their resume.”

The programs students and instructor are excited for the new addition.

Kent Pruitt Welding Instructor, said “This is a great opportunity for Crowder College here in Joplin. It’s a great opportunity for our students again, being able to be put in that position where they know that the training they get here is going to directly and efficiently and affectively relate to a job. So it’s a wonderful opportunity.”

Friday was the last day for companies to submit their bid and in about a month or so once all the bids go through they will purchase the table and students this semester will be able to utilize it.