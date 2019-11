NEOSHO, Mo.–A local magazine is hosting an art contest to celebrate its 40th anniversary.

The “Crowder Quill” art and literary magazine is accepting submissions for writing, photography and art. Artists in high school and older can compete for awards and be featured in the magazine.

Individuals may submit up to four entries in literature, photography and 2-D or 3-D artworks.

For more information, you can go to crowderquill.com.