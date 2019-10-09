Crowder provides four-year university resources at Transfer Fair on Tuesday

Several Crowder College students are thinking about attending a four-year university.

At Crowder’s transfer fair, students were given the chance to talk to college representatives about what life would be like after attending a two-year community college. Students asked questions about campus life, tuition cost, and scholarships.

More than 20 colleges near the Four State region attended the fair, including Evangel University and Pittsburg State University.

“We have students at different stages in their education and students are always kind of changing their mind or shifting their mindset in thinking ‘Is a four-year degree right for me?’ So it is important to just connect those students with this opportunity to network,” explained Abby Tribble with Crowder College.

Crowder College hosts a transfer fair every semester.