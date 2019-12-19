Crowder offers free English classes to speakers of other languages

Crowder College is offering free English classes to people who have moved away from their home country and want to begin a new life in America.

Students from all over the world are learning how to how to read, write and speak English to better themselves and their lifestyle.

A student from Chihuahua, Mexico, believes these classes are giving her a brighter future.

“When I first came to the United States I was able to communicate in writing because it was hard for me to communicate in speaking.” said Maria Salas, Crowder College ESL Student.

Salas and her husband moved to the United States to start a business.

“I fulfilled my dream in that way. We had our own business. We were our own boss for 23 years.” said Maria Salas, Crowder College ESL Student.

2 years ago, Salas and her husband sold the store and decides to challenge herself in a new way — earn her degree.

“I hope I get my GED and maybe become a nurse assistant or dental assistant.” said Maria Salas, Crowder College ESL Student.

Monday through Thursday, Salas is taking English classes at the Family Life Center in Noel.

“I was raised in the farm so we didn’t have the time read or do a lot of stuff.” Salas explained.

“Some of them have been through refugee camps or even from Mexico. You just don’t know what’s going on in their life.” added Eddie Gonzalez, Crowder College ESL Instructor.

Gonzalez came from Mexico and helps Spanish-speaking students learn English.

“The amount of things that we take for granted in the U.S. that you just get to learn from people that you’re teaching and it’s just been a really enriching experience.” said Gonzalez.

The goal is to prepare students for future goals like getting a job or accomplishing the English section of a citizenship test.

“We really like to at least get 40 hours of instruction in with them and being able to post test with them and make sure that they can see they’re growing through the classes.” Gonzalez explained.

Salas and Gonzalez believes the classes are a melting pot of students practicing English and bettering themselves in America.

“To be with my classmates–one from Thailand and another from Africa–it’s been really nice learning about their cultures.” said Gonzalez.

“You can see where the gaps are between their home culture and our culture here and how you help bridge that.” Salas added.

100 students are enrolled, with 71 students that frequently attend the classes.

Wednesday, several students were given “Certificates of Achievement” from Crowder College to celebrate their accomplishments of studying English for more than 40 hours.