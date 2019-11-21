Crowder instructor is recognized

NEOSHO, Mo. — A Southwest Missouri instructor was recognized for her dedication to teaching.

Dr. Denna Clymer was awarded the Governor’s award for Excellence in Teaching.

She is a history/geography instructor at Crowder college.

Earlier this month, Clymer was recognized at the Missouri community college association annual convention in Kansas City.

Clymer was nominated and voted on by her peers.

“To be surrounded by people as talented as the faculty at Crowder and to be chose from among that incredibly high level of ability teaching ability is pretty humbling and pretty flattering.”

Clymer is the Social Science Division Chair at Crowder College and has been in a faculty position since 2014.